This court filing against Buzzfeed mocks the website's reputation for listicles and clickbait

In a libel lawsuit against Buzzfeed filed in early February, the lawyers for the plaintiff chose a rather humorous title for a motion they filed on Monday:

Aleksej Gubarev, a Russian tech executive, and his companies are suing the news organisation for publishing an unverified dossier alleging that Russia had incriminating personal and financial information about President Donald Trump in January.

Gubarev was named in the document, and Buzzfeed has since apologised to him and redacted his name from the dossier.

While the rest of the filing is entertaining as well (as promised, plaintiffs deliver on the kitten picture in Exhibit 41), it should be an uphill court battle for Buzzfeed.

A Florida jury awarded Hulk Hogan $US140 million in his defamation case against now-defunct media company Gawker Media.

h/t Keith Lee

