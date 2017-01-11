BuzzFeed journalists say they can't stop crying during Obama's farewell speech

BuzzFeed journalists turned to Twitter on Tuesday night to say they were left in tears by President Barack Obama’s farewell address to the American people.

Conventional rules of journalism discourage journalists from expressing their political views in public. BuzzFeed’s ethics guide states that “reporters and editors should refrain from commenting in a partisan way about candidates or policy issues.”

A BuzzFeed spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here’s a roundup of tweets from BuzzFeed News journalists:

All of BuzzFeed?

I haven’t cried like that since the Formation tour.

— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 11, 2017

will I ever stop crying

— Lara Parker (@laraeparker) January 11, 2017

I’m crine

— Tanya Chen (@Tanya_Chen) January 11, 2017

Aaaaand tears.

— Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) January 11, 2017

Did we deserve the Obamas as President and First Lady

— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) January 11, 2017

i am SO sad

— Rachel Sanders (@rachelysanders) January 11, 2017

This is the saddest series finale ever shown on television

— Tanya Chen (@Tanya_Chen) January 11, 2017

