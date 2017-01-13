BuzzFeed sells $25,000 in 'failing pile of garbage' merchandise, will donate all proceeds to press-freedom group

BuzzFeed sold more than $25,000 worth of “failing pile of garbage” merchandise on Wednesday and will donate all the proceeds to the Committee to Project Journalists, a company spokesperson told Business Insider.

The company started a flash sale on Wednesday afternoon after President-elect Donald Trump referred to the website as a “failing pile of garbage” during a press conference. Trump was furious at the digital news outlet for publishing a 35-page memo full of salacious and unverified claims about him.

BuzzFeed sold out of 100 limited edition garbage cans it put up on its online store. It also sold a deluge of shirts and bumper stickers.

The merchandise was designed by BuzzFeed’s in-house e-commerce team, led by Ben Kaufman.

When BuzzFeed announced its flash sale Wednesday, some observers inaccurately accused the outlet of seeking to profit off the controversy it had ignited with its questionable report.

The Committee to Protect Journalists is a nonprofit group aimed at promoting press freedom around the world.

NOW WATCH: Watch President Obama tear up while addressing Michelle in his farewell speech



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.