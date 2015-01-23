BuzzFeed's First-Ever TV Ad Stars Cats, Of Course

YouTube/BuzzFeed Video This little kitty is one of the stars of BuzzFeed’s first TV ad.

BuzzFeed is set to air its first TV ad during the Super Bowl on February 1, Adweek reports. The stars of its debut spot? Cats of course.

The 60-second TV ad is an extension of the hugely “Dear Kitten” BuzzFeed branded video series, which is funded by cat food brand Friskies. It’s hugely popular, with the series amassing more than 30 million views since it launched last year.

The TV spot, which is the fifth instalment of the series, follows cats who are puzzled by humans who all gather, around the “lightbox,” wearing NFL jerseys, eating “human moist food,” and competing to be the first to jump in the air when the sound gets loud.

It’s also the first time both brands will be advertising during the Super Bowl, although there’s a slight caveat to that landmark: They have only paid for a regional advertising buy. The ad will only run in Pawnee City, Kitty Hawk and Los Gatos (yes, they were deliberately cat-themed) — meaning BuzzFeed and Friskies will be shelling out far less than the $US4.5 million required to run a national ad spot during the big game. The Church of Scientology releases a “Super Bowl” ad in this way each year, while it emerged this week The Verge has paid just $US700 for its “Super Bowl” slot, by advertising in one region alone.

The ad was created by BuzzFeed Motion Pictures, the publisher’s in-house video studio that creates both general video content for the site and paid-for content for advertisers.

Jonathan Perelman, vice president of BuzzFeed Motion Pictures, told Adweek this campaign could encourage more of its advertisers to think of BuzzFeed, rather than their ad agencies, when it comes to creating their TV ads.

He added: “I’m sure it will happen in the future. Ideas will be incubated, data-driven online, and then it will move into campaigns we’ll see on air during the Big Game or other on-air events. [Publishing online] is a way to build an audience, and you can simply move that into a different format, say, television.”

A full 3-minute version of the TV ad has also been released online. Watch it below:

