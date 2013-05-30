BuzzFeed Has Advised The New York Times On Creation Of Sponsored Content [THE BRIEF]

A BuzzFeed mug

Good morning AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:BuzzFeed has advised the New York Times on how to create sponsored content. “Outside executives such as BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti were brought in to talk about creating successful ‘native ads,’ which often take the form of sponsored stories,” Bloomberg reported.



Burger King has created an in-house poster in the socialist-realism style for a “stackers union,” referring to one of its burgers. The poster even comes with a faux union logo. BK workers, of course, do not have a union.

Taco Bell‘s new ads for its $1 menu from Deutsch LA use a cheap robot voice that only cost $1 to program.

Cleveland kidnapping hero Charles Ramsey does not want free hamburgers for life. All those restaurant chains using his name in their promotions are doing so without his permission, he says.



theatre owners are pushing to limit the length of a movie trailer to two minutes — 30 seconds shorter than is the norm, according to The Hollywood Reporter. theatre owners believe trailers give away too much of the plot. Studios, however, hate the idea. THR says: “It’s not uncommon for many circuits to play seven or eight trailers before a film. That translates to 17.5 minutes to 20 minutes, on top of in-house advertising.”

Mondelez has made a “global” mobile-only media buying deal with Google across 16 countries.

Is Megan on Mad Men going to get killed because she wore the same T-shirt as Sharon Tate?

TubeMogul raised a $10 million investment round. New money comes on heels of Videology’s $60 million round and Tremor Video’s IPO filing.

Quartz says its ad revenue is up 112 per cent from the first quarter to the second quarter. The company did not disclose real numbers, however. It reported 2.3 million monthly uniques last month. Digiday says Comscore puts it at 882,000 desktop and 333,000 on mobile, under The Financial Times (1.2 million) and The Economist (2.3 million).

Bradley Cooper stars in a Haagen Dazs ad in the U.K.

Check out Coca-Cola’s new “sharing” can — a regular can that splits into two smaller ones — in a new video from Ogilvy.

