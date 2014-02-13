35-Foot Shot At The Buzzer Keeps Top-Ranked Syracuse Undefeated

Syracuse’s hopes for a perfect season remained intact thanks to a 35-foot shot at the buzzer by Tyler Ennis to give the Orange a 58-56 win.

Despite being 23-0 entering the game, Syracuse was actually a 1-point underdog on the road against 25th-ranked Pitt. After a foul with four seconds remaining led to a pair of free throws for Pittsburgh and a 1-point lead, it looked like Vegas had the spread right.

But Ennis took the inbounds pass in the backcourt, took four dribbles to get into position and nailed the long 3-pointer for the win. Here are the final moments.

