Tim Allen responds to 'Toy Story' costar Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson revealing they have coronavirus: 'I should have made you two wear my space suits'

Getty Images/ Buena Vista Pictures Distribution/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Tim Allen and Tom Hanks voiced Buzz and Woody, respectively in four feature films.

Tim Allen sent Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson a tweet of support after his “Toy Story” costar confirmed he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus.

Allen sent Hanks a picture of Buzz Lightyear and wrote: “Woody, I should have made you two wear my space suits! You and Rita rest and get well!”

Allen also tweeted a similar message to his own account: “I told Tom and Rita that Buzz offered them a couple of space suits if they need them.”

Tim Allen tweeted a message of support to Tom Hanks after learning his “Toy Story” costar has coronavirus, but sent his well-wishes as Buzz Lightyear.

Allen responded to Hanks’ tweet confirming that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus by addressing Hanks as Woody and sending a picture of Buzz Lightyear, writing: “Woody, I should have made you two wear my space suits! You and Rita rest and get well!”

Woody,

I should have made you two wear my space suits! You and Rita rest and get well! pic.twitter.com/5mZUsh60SN — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 12, 2020

Allen then tweeted again to his own account, again as Buzz, and posted the same picture writing: “I told Tom and Rita that Buzz offered them a couple of spacesuits if they need them! Seriously rest up and get well!”

I told Tom and Rita that Buzz offered a couple of spacesuits if they need them.

Seriously rest up and get well! pic.twitter.com/tsmxbS8IZk — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen starred in four “Toy Story” movies together, starting off way back in 1995 and leading up to last year’s fourth instalment, which saw Woody and Buzz part ways.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Hanks said he and his wife were tested for the coronavirus after experiencing symptoms and came up positive.

“We Hanks’ will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” Hanks added. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

