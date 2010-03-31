Buzz Kill: No One Is Talking About Google Buzz Anymore

Nick Saint
Google Buzz on Google Trends

The hype Google Buzz generated when it launched has petered out almost to nothing.

Matt McGee has a post up at  Search Engine Land looking at data from ad network Chitika and elsewhere showing interest in Google’s attempt at a content sharing network falling off a cliff after its launch.

Data on web searches, news searches, or news mentions all show the same thing: a lot of people wanted to know about Google Buzz when it launched, but most lost interest within a week or so.

Of course, even if Buzz were a smash hit, we would still see some sort of spike like this; Google kept the new product under wraps until they were ready to roll it out, and the excitement — and, as it turned out, outrage — surrounding the launch obviously wouldn’t last.

The real bad news here is that a month and a half later, interest in Buzz is still trending down. Now that the launch is no longer a news story, Buzz will generate buzz of its own only if its a product people use and care about. If searches for it down start drifting upwards again soon, that will be a very bad sign.

