Buzz Kill: Marijuana Initiative Isn't Bringing Out The California Youth Vote

Exit polls in California show that nine out of 10 voters care more about the economy more than the marijuana legalization initiative, according to the LA Times.



Not a big surprise, if you think about it.

But Prop. 19 supporters were counting on a swell of motivated young supporters to come out and vote. Supposedly, these young voters were being undercounted in polls that called ground lines.

The probability of legalization has dropped to 12% on Intrade.

See what stocks will fall if legalization fails >

