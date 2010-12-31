Buzz Bissinger's 2010 Sports Awards

The UConn women don't even have the most impressive streak in Connecticut. The Trinity College men's squash team has won 225 straight matches, the longest in college history. Set aside that only about 50 kids play squash in the country anyway, or that the average net worth of their families is more than $1 billion. Trinity has dealt with the dearth of native-born players by fielding a team almost exclusively of foreigners, making it the first college program in the country to outsource.