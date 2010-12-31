Buzz Bissinger's 2010 Sports Awards

Forget the World Series champions—what about Rex Ryan’s passion for feet, World Cup conspiracies, and Obama’s dangerous affair with basketball? Daily Beast sports columnist Buzz Bissinger picks his top 10 moments of the year.
So many places to begin, so many embarrassments. What's a sports columnist to do? Do you start with the football team's symptomatic anatomical problems--be it Head Coach Rex Ryan's apparent passion for feet draped over the driver's side window, or former Jets quarterback Brett Favre's Einsteinian theorem that a mobile phone picture of his Dongasaurus is better than flowers? What about strength and conditioning coach Sal Alosi, intentionally tripping a Miami Dolphins player during punt coverage this season?
The University of Connecticut women's basketball team for winning 89 straight games and topping the mark set in men's basketball by UCLA. The two streaks are apples and oranges. Women's basketball is women's basketball. The only notable aspect is that the attention will only spur more universities and colleges to recruit women with the same fervor that men are scouted. Just what the nation needs--another college sport rife with excess and entitlement. Don't settle, girls, for anything less than a tricked-out two-seater hardtop BMW convertible.
The UConn women don't even have the most impressive streak in Connecticut. The Trinity College men's squash team has won 225 straight matches, the longest in college history. Set aside that only about 50 kids play squash in the country anyway, or that the average net worth of their families is more than $1 billion. Trinity has dealt with the dearth of native-born players by fielding a team almost exclusively of foreigners, making it the first college program in the country to outsource.
New York Jets coach Rex Ryan for showing himself to be a blustering, profane, egocentric fool on HBO's Hard Knocks. Playing the media is effortless these days, and Ryan got the sycophantic coverage he wanted--a refreshing antidote to the sourpuss sea of New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. Only during the season has the Achilles' heel of Ryan revealed itself: He can't coach.
