'Friday Night Lights' Author Buzz Bissinger Spent $638,412 On Clothing In 3 Years

“Friday Night Lights” author Buzz Bissinger reveals his insane shopping addiction in the latest issue of GQ.



He’s spent $638,412 since 2010 on designer labels including Gucci, Versace, and Tom Ford.

Bissinger has spent so much at Gucci that the fashion house sent him on an all-expenses-paid trip to Milan Fashion Week. He even got to sit in the front row at the runway show.

The article features many staggering details about his spending habit.

“I own 80-one leather jackets, 70-five pairs of boots, 40-one pairs of leather pants, 30-two pairs of haute couture jeans, 10 evening jackets, and 115 pairs of leather gloves,” Bissinger writes.

Before his Gucci addiction, Bissinger dressed himself in “khakis from J.Crew and blazers and shirts from Brooks Brothers and Hickey Freeman and Jos. A. Bank.”

According to Bissinger, he and his wife had stopped having sex and he began to use shopping to fill the void. He also struggled when she took an overseas job and his children went to college.

“The clothes became icons of aphrodisiac, a way of substituting for the continued fear of being someone and something different from whom I was supposed to be,” Bissinger writes. “The eternally preppy boy in the button-down shirt.”

Bissinger says he’s in therapy for his compulsion, and he hopes his story will help others with a similar problem.

Read his whole story here.

In the past, Bissinger made headlines for his insane Twitter rants.

