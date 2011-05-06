HERE IT IS: Buzz Bissinger's Epic Twitter Rant On Media's Osama Bin Laden Coverage

Thanks to the White House’s seeming inability to get its facts straight about how Osama bin Laden was killed, and the media’s total inability to carry a happy storyline for more than 12 hours, we currently find ourselves in a newscycle focused on whether Bin Laden’s death was legal and/or whether (without picture proof) we can be certain it happened at all!



Now imagine for a second travelling back to 2001 and informing the nation that nearly 10 years hence, when we finally caught Bin Laden, the media would be agonizing over these particulars.

It’s embarrassing.

Don’t care to imagine the reaction you’d get? Turns out you don’t really have to. You could just read through Buzz Bissinger’s tweets instead.

Bissinger went on one of his epic Twitter rants this morning, except this time his anger was directly squarely at the media. Behold.

