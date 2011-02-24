Buzz Bissinger Had A Fun Day On Twitter

Author and professional crank Buzz Bissinger is known for his epic Twitter runs and today was one of his best.



After signing on early this morning, he went on a hour-long rant of complaints, opinions, insults, profanity, compliments, non-sequiters, and general hilarity.

We managed to capture a few of the best, but believe us when we say there was WAY more where this came from. You can check out the whole thread if you have time, but here are the highlights.

He even apologized for his performance today, but no apologies were necessary, Buzz. You won’t find a more entertaining feed than this.

