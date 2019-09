Sports writer Buzz Bissinger is known for his epic twitter rants, and after a two month hiatus from Twitter, he came back in full force today.



The topic, obviously the University of Miami.

And he SLAMMED them, taking hits on not only the football team, but the president, and the academics.

