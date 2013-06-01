Buzz Aldrin Calls Out A Major Flaw In Will Smith's New Space Movie

Will Smith’s new space movie, “After Earth”, is out in theatres now.



In the movie, the Smith men set out from the home planet in a space ship, which explodes while in transit.

The two get stuck on Earth, as it will be 1,000 years in the future, after humans have left.

The problem according to former Astronaut and moon walker Buzz Aldrin, is the noise. He told the AP: “There was a lot of noise. In space, you don’t get that much noise.”

While on Earth sound propagates well through the molecules in the air, scenes in space should be soundless, since there are no molecules in a vacuum to transmit sound. That means, the crash that stranded the Smiths should have been soundless.

Now you know.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.