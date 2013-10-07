Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Has One Criticism About 'Gravity'



Director Alfonso Cuarón’s new space movie, “Gravity,” has received high praise, especially for its technical accuracy.

The movie stars George Clooney and Sandra Bullock as two astronauts who must survive untethered in space, and find a way back home to Earth, after their spacecraft is blown to bits by debris from a destroyed satellite.

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin had mostly good things to say about the film’s portrayal of zero gravity in a review for The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was so extravagantly impressed by the portrayal of the reality of zero gravity,” he said. “Going through the space station was done just the way that I’ve seen people do it in reality.”

The second man to walk on the moon did have one criticism of the movie, having to do with those beautiful shots of Earth from space. The view was too perfect, according to Aldrin.

“This movie gave great clarity to looking down and seeing the features of Earth … but there weren’t enough clouds, and maybe there was too precise a delineation from space,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Cuarón admitted in an interview with Wired that in the film they tried to be as scientifically accurate as possible, but did take “certain liberties.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.