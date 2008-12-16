Buyout Ahead? Time Warner Ups Its Stake In 'Tomb Raider' Maker Eidos (TWX)

Will the Lara Croft franchise find a home at Time Warner? Maybe. The media giant picked up another 10 million shares of “Tomb Raider” publisher Eidos Plc, which was until recently called SCi Entertainment. Time Warner now has a 19.92% stake in the troubled company, up from its previous 16% stake.



So is Time Warner gearing up for a buyout? Maybe. Or it could be increasing its stake in anticipation of someone else acquiring Eidos. A report earlier this month named Time Warner, Electonic Arts (ERTS), and French gaming company Ubisoft all as possble players in a deal to acquire Eidos.

