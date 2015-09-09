Miner Killara Resources has offered a backdoor ASX listing for buyMyplace.com.au

Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

buyMyplace.com.au, which helps people sell their homes without using a real estate agent, is going for a backdoor ASX listing via the tiny miner Killara Resources.

Killara, a coal miner in Indonesia, will acquire 100% of the self-managed, home sale property focused website www.buyMyplace.com.au by issuing shares to the value of about $5 million.

The company will then re‐list as BuyMyplace.com.au Ltd.

buyMyplace.com.au has been in business since 2009 and has annual revenues of $1 million and net profit of $200,000 in the past two financial years.

Killara chairman Matthew Driscoll says less than 2% of residential sales in Australia are by owners directly. In the US it is 20%.

“This represents what we believe to be an attractive disruption opportunity for investors using an online presence in a traditional market,” Driscoll says.

