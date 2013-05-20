Buying Tumblr, Mayer Promises 'Not To Screw It Up,' Will Let It Run Independently

I, Marissa Mayer, solemnly swear not to screw up Tumblr

Yahoo just announced that it is buying Tumblr for $1.1 billion.



Tumblr CEO David Karp and Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer are taking great pains to assure Tumblr users that they will not “screw up” Tumblr after the acquisition.

In his blog post announcing the news, Karp says: “Before touching on how awesome this is, let me try to allay any concerns: We’re not turning purple.”

“Our headquarters isn’t moving. Our team isn’t changing. Our roadmap isn’t changing. And our mission – to empower creators to make their best work and get it in front of the audience they deserve – certainly isn’t changing.”

In her blog post announcing the news, Mayer says: “We promise not to screw it up.”

“Tumblr is incredibly special and has a great thing going. We will operate Tumblr independently. David Karp will remain CEO. The product roadmap, their team, their wit and irreverence will all remain the same as will their mission to empower creators to make their best work and get it in front of the audience they deserve. Yahoo! will help Tumblr get even better, faster.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.