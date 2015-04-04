What it was like to buy the very first iPad at the Apple Store 5 years ago

Apple came out with the very first iPad five years ago today.

Then, Quartz’s Dan Frommer ran out to the Apple Store, eager with anticipation.

“So I got on the train, went into Manhattan, and got one!” Frommer wrote on Business Insider back then.

“It was surprisingly quick. From the back of the line to paying only took 15 minutes.” He documented the whole iPad buying experience on Business Insider.

