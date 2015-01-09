How The Buying Power Of Your Dollar Has Changed Over The Last 60 Years

Inflation has caused prices to rise 784% over the past 60 years. But not all prices rise at the same rate. Prices of gas, beef and Hershey’s chocolate have increased more than ten-fold since 1954, much more than inflation. The prices of eggs and coffee have more than doubled and tripled respectively. But on an inflation-adjusted basis, both of these goods cost about half what they did when your grandma bought them.

