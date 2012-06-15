Buying Power Of Pinterest Users 2nd Only To LinkedIn, Says ComScore [CHARTS]

Yesterday, internet research firm comScore released a variety of data regarding social network Pinterest — at the top of its list was research indicating Pinterest users buy more items and more frequently than users on any of the other top five social networks and that they are now second only to LinkedIn in buying power (click to enlarge images).



Click to enlarge.

Photo: comScore

Earlier, ComScore released data indicating Pinterest had surpassed the one million Latin Americans users mark by April, an eightfold increase in users for the year.

ComScore also released data regarding Pinterest’s overall growth — a staggering rise to the top that has been well documented.

Click to enlarge.

Photo: comScore

