How the buying power of your dollar has changed over the past 60 years

Inflation has caused prices to rise 784% over the past 60 years. But not all prices rise at the same rate. Prices of gas, beef, and Hershey’s chocolate have increased more than tenfold since 1954, much more than inflation. The prices of eggs and coffee have more than doubled and tripled respectively. But on an inflation-adjusted basis, both of these goods cost about half what they did when your grandma bought them.

