This Is What You Get When You Buy Legal Weed In Colorado

It is really easy to buy marijuana in Colorado these days, and a reddit user has detailed what a customer of recreational marijuana receives.
It’s a simple presentation, but it’s significant since Colorado is the first modern jurisdiction in the world where weed is completely legal for non-medical purposes.
Check it out:
Read the comment thread »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.