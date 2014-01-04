This Is What You Get When You Buy Legal Weed In Colorado

Michael Kelley

It is really easy to buy marijuana in Colorado these days, and a reddit user has detailed what a customer of recreational marijuana receives.

It’s a simple presentation, but it’s significant since Colorado is the first modern jurisdiction in the world where weed is completely legal for non-medical purposes.

Check it out:

