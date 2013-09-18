There's Basically No Way To Get A Gold IPhone On Friday Unless You Stand In Line

Apple is releasing its highly-anticipated iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C this Friday.

But the big question on a lot of people’s mind is probably, “How can I get it as fast and as painless as possible?”

With the Apple Store app, customers can usually order products ahead, go straight to the Apple store, and just pick it up.

But that’s not going to fly with the iPhone launch this Friday.

At the time of launch, Apple will not allow in-store pick-ups for the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C, an Apple retail associate tells us.

So if you want to get your hands on the iPhone 5C this Friday, you should pre-order it online, and Apple will deliver it to you on Friday.

But what’s the fastest way to get a new iPhone 5S on Friday?

Since Apple’s not accepting pre-orders and won’t allow in-store pick-ups, you’ll either have wait in line or hire someone to wait in line for you. And if you plan on waiting in line, you should probably already be in line, the Apple associate says.

Eventually, Apple will offer in-store pick-up for the new iPhones through the app, he says, but that may not happen for at least a few weeks.

