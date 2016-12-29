After 25 years of investing in real estate this guy says buying a home is for suckers

Grant Cardone is an American entrepreneur, New York Times bestselling author, speaker and motivator. His books, audio packages and seminars provide people of all professional backgrounds with the practical tools necessary to build their own economies towards the path to true freedom.

Grant stopped by the office to talk about several topics including finance, real estate, and the mindset of becoming a millionaire. In this video he gets real about why you should not buy a house.

