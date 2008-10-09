Buying Cars With Cash No Longer Just For Mafiosi And Sheiks!

If you want wheels today, you better bring a lot of bills…



New York Times: The few consumers who are buying new cars are being forced into bigger down payments or all-cash deals in the latest sign of how the credit crisis is battering an already weak auto market.

The average down payment on financed car purchases has jumped nearly $1,000, about 20 per cent, since July, and all-cash transactions are at their highest point in three years, according to data from the research firm J. D. Power & Associates.

Tighter credit was a crucial factor in the stunning 26.6-per cent drop in September vehicle sales in the United States.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.