How To Make 'Buy American' Cool (SLIDESHOW)



The collapse of America’s automotive giants into bankruptcy and government bailouts is stunning. One ingredient in the failure of Chrysler and General Motors has been their inability to leverage their all-American status into selling power.

This much is clear: they could have done a better job of it. There are dozens of companies that have, in one way or another, made ‘buying American’ cool. Some just play up their status as American icons, others latch onto the trend toward localism. And some companies play to concerns that competitors are exploiting foreign labour.

Here are 10 companies that the American auto-industry should look to when it attempts to figure out how to get more Americans to start buying their cars.



