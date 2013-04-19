Buyers Run A Ruler Over Jacksons On George, The Pub You've Visited But May Not Remember

Photo:

It is the pub that always seems to find you, open to anyone who’s game, with a style that’s truly its own.

Potential buyers have already expressed interest in snapping up one of Sydney’s most well-tread watering holes after the George Street bar was placed into receivership this week.

And it is no wonder. For all its unique charm, you would be hard-pressed to find a multi-storey pub in the CBD, right across the road from a major hotel and a stone’s throw from Sydney Harbour, with a for-sale sign in the window.

It is early days, but “we have had a few phone calls,” liquidator and PPB Advisory partner Marcus Ayres told Business Insider.

Ayres declined to comment on who was sounding out the venue, which is understood to have been placed into receivership by lender ANZ alongside The Belvedere Hotel, Cohibar and the Watershed Hotel. All the venues are owned by publican Chris Crawley.

Though he could confirm that multiple parties have asked to be “kept in the loop.”

“Jacksons on George is a well established brand, with strong revenue and a good location,” he said.

It is a bar known for its accepting nature, open to each-and-every type of Clientele the city of Sydney has to offer.

“It’s doors are open to all clients, regardless of race, creed, colour or orientation,” said general manager Damon Crawford.

“We get a lot of feedback, and it always tends to be positive. We offer excellent customer service.

“It’s one of the only hotels that is so high-profile, and has retained its name.

“We get a lot of congratulations,” Crawford said.

