Buyer Of World's Most Expensive House Revealed

The identity of the man who purchased Villa Leopolda for $750 million has been revealed. It’s Russian precious-metals mogul Mikhail Prokhorov. So, French Riviera residents, you can start snubbing him now.



Luxist: The mysterious billionaire who just bought the world’s most expensive house – the $750 million Villa Leopolda (above) on the French Riviera – is none other than controversial Russian precious metals mogul Mikhail Prokhorov, the AFP reports. Luxist readers may remember Prokhorov as the over-the-top tycoon who announced plans in April to spend $150 million launching a magazine for snobs in Russia, called simply Snob. Prokhorov is ranked as the 24th richest man in the world with a $22 billion fortune. Some earlier reports had erroneously identified the villa’s buyer as Roman Abramovich. Last year Prokhorov was briefly detained during an investigation into a suspected prostitution ring at the ritzy ski resort he frequents in the French Alps.

See Also: Russian Billionaire Buys French Villa For $750 Million, Smashes Global Real Estate Record

French Riviera Rebels Against Russian Billionaires

Roman Abramovich Denies Tuscany Restaurant Snub

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.