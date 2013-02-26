Family Sells Nobel Prize Of Man Who Discovered DNA Structure

The 1962 Nobel Prize gold medal awarded to Dr. Francis Crick for his work in the discovery of the structure of DNA will be offered by his family in a public auction conducted by Heritage Auctions in New York City on April 10

Photo: Heritage Auctions

Ever wished you had a Nobel Prize? Well you are in luck.The family of Francis Crick, who died in 2004, is selling off his Nobel Prize, which he won in 1962 for his role in the discovery of the structure of the molecule DNA, which holds the genetic information present in all cells.



The family is auctioning off the Nobel prize and other items related to Crick’s research and legacy. A portion of the proceeds with benefit research institutions in the U.S. and U.K, according to LiveScience.

“It had been tucked away for so long,” Kindra Crick, Crick’s 36-year-old granddaughter, told LiveScience. “We really were interested in finding someone who could look after it, and possibly put it on display so it could inspire the next generation of scientists.” Francis Crick passed away in 2004 at the age of 88.

The Nobel prize is 23-carat gold and estimated to be worth about $500,000. The memorabilia will be up for auction through Heritage Auctions.

