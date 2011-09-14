Buy world's most expensive car model or 12 Lamborghini Aventadors - Your choice

We’ve seen the most expensive Lamborghini, bejeweled Lambo car modelsand also the most expensive car’s scale model. But when you blend all of these together and stir in some carbon, platinum, gold and gemstones, you get the world’s most expensive car model of a Lamborghini Aventador. Designed by Robert Gülpen, the 1:8 scale replica of Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 can be your for €4.5 million ($6.1 million). Sporting a carbon body, this stunning piece of auto-art flaunts gold and platinum rims while diamonds add oomph to the seats, steering wheel and headlights. In all about €2 million ($2.7 million) worth of precious metals and stones and 500 precious hours have gone into making of this wonder.

Sotheby’s will auction it off in December in Dubai or New York with a starting price of €3.5 million ($4.7 million). But those who cannot wait till the Santa-season can lay hand on this by shelling out a €1 million more. Considering that it ‘s auction tag is €3.5 million, it calculates up to almost 12 times more than a real Aventador LP 700-4 which rolls in at €303,450 ($414,000).

Oddity Central reports that ‘Gülpen’s Lamborghini model will be showcased in a bulletproof glass case equipped with electronic safeguards, at the upcoming Frankfurt Auto Show starting September 25.‘

This Post riginally appeared at Luxurylaunches

