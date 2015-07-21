Buy Viagra Online Drugs Brand, Buy Now Generic

O

fficials from the four separate busts with the most recent last night when the dog unit Lebombo found Mandrax worth R3 million hidden in a truck entering South Africa from Mozambique.

On Saturday, the woman was found with more than 4 kilograms of cocaine worth more than R1,2 million hidden in books or on the OR Tambo International Airport.

Sarah says that these attacks show their commitment to the fight against organised crime in the country.

Sarah Luther Lebelo representative said, “All this happened in the last few days. We are grateful, because it demonstrates the success of the new Commissioner of SARS put in our port records in terms of resources, systems and processes.”

Cocaine and Viagra BUST

Earlier this month, the value of R7 million cocaine were seized in the bust of the customs officers at the airport, OR Tambo.

Sarah said 26,4kg of cocaine was found wrapped in brown tape, and under the guise of body lotions in the baggage that came from Brazil and was destined for London.

Lebelo said that no one was arrested.

“Because it was found in the luggage, no one has been arrested.”

At the same time, SARS officials at the national mail distribution center seized 40,000 tablets of Viagra, hosted in South Africa from Hong Kong.

“They were declared false plastic toys.” Said Lebelo.

