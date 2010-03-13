Buy This Small Michigan TV Station For $700,000 On eBay

Photo: eBay

Roger Ailes? Simon Cowell? Forget ’em. You, too, can be a broadcasting mogul for the low, low price of $700,000, according to this listing on eBayBud Kelley is practically giving away his small TV station in western Michigan at a starting bid of $500,000, with a price to sell at $700,000. It’s the only local broadcasting station in the area and runs 24 hours a day. Think of the programming possibilities!



Check out the digs and brainstorm on what you would broadcast on your own TV station>

Kelley, who wants to “retire in the South,” as he notes in the listing, writes that the station has been broadcasting since 1990, with a programming slate of mostly live talk shows and outdoor sports jaunts. But the bingo show on Thursday nights is the most popular, according to the New York Times.

NYT: Mr. Kelley said the business, run out of the town of Muskegon, is profitable even though he hadn’t made the switch to a digital signal from analogue. A new owner could spend $100,000 or more to add the digital transmitter.

View all the photos inside the broadcasting station>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.