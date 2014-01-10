14 PS3 Games You Should Buy Instead Of Spending $US400 On A PS4

Since the launch of the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One back in November, we’ve noted that you might not be getting the best bang for your buck if you buy one of the new consoles right now.

As Business Insider’s Steve Kovach noted back in November, the games that are out for the new consoles just aren’t that good yet and the consoles are still rather pricey. Those are both issues that will go away with time as developers become more familiar with developing for each console and Sony and Microsoft cut prices to boost sales.

But until then, it’s a waste to buy a console that doesn’t have an exclusive game with a Metacritic (which takes games reviews from around the web and puts them all on the same 1-100 scale) score above 84.

For gamers who simply must buy a new system, I argued last month that Nintendo’s Wii U is a better deal than either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. It’s cheaper, has better games, a controller that works like a tablet, and no online subscriptions fees.

Of course, many simply can’t afford to buy a new console at all. If you’re already a PlayStation 3 owner, you’re in luck: there are a ton of games available on the system that offer *literally* hundreds of hours of entertainment for very little cost.

Rather than spending $US400 on a PlayStation 4 (and that’s not including sales tax!), you could buy the games below, have more fun than you would with anything on the PS4, and still have money to spare — or to spend on more games.

If you don’t already own a PS3, you still might want to want to bookmark this page: Sony announced yesterday its backlog of PS3 games will be available for streaming (like Netflix or Spotify) on smartphones, tablets, Bravia TVs, and all of its consoles starting this summer via a new service called PlayStation Now. We don’t know the pricing yet, but it can’t hurt to know which games are worth playing ahead of time.

“Grand Theft Auto V” is the latest crime-epic from Rockstar Games and was named game of the year for 2013.

Metacritic score: 97 — Price: ~$51

“Batman: Arkham City” is the definitive superhero game, putting players in the caped crusaders shoes for one of the best stories in gaming.

Metacritic score: 96 — Price: ~$17

“Uncharted 2: Among Thieves” is Naughty Dog’s love letter to Indiana Jones.

Metacritic score: 96 — Price: ~$21

“The Last Of Us” shows the aftermath of a zombie outbreak.

Metacritic score: 95 — Price: ~$43

“Portal 2” is a hilarious and mind-bending puzzle game that plays like a first-person shooter.

Metacritic score: 95 — Price: ~$22

“Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots” wraps up one of the most intricate plot lines in the history of gaming.

Metacritic score: 94 — Price: ~$17

“Bioshock Infinite” combines beautiful graphics with excellent writing to give one of the most immersive adventures on the market.

Metacritic score: 94 — Price:~$29

“Mass Effect 2” took everything we liked about the original made it better, without the third title’s letdown of an ending.

Metacritic score: 94 — Price: ~$10

“God of War 3” brought the series to the PlayStation 3. Years later, it’s still one of the most beautiful (though brutal) games on the system.

Metacritic score: 92 — Price: ~$19

“Journey” offers an simple, emotional quest for those who don’t need crazy graphics and hard gameplay to enjoy a game.

Metacritic score: 92 — Price: ~$25

“The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” provides the most immersive fantasy adventure released during the last generation.

Metacritic score: 92 — Price: ~$20

“Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag” offered a solid reboot to a series that had begun to get stale.

Metacritic score: 88 — Price: ~$50

“Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons” is this year’s best indie release on the PlayStation 3.

Metacritic score: 85 — Price: ~$15

“Fallout: New Vegas” gives you nearly unlimited freedom in post-nuclear-holocaust Las Vegas.

Metacritic score: 82 — Price: ~$20

Total price: ~$359!

