You Can Buy The Pavilion That 'The Fast And The Furious' Built For $3 Million

Eco-friendly designer Linda Garland put together this Balinese getaway for The Fast and the Furious director Rob Cohen.Constructed of recycled timber and with a locally grown grass roof, this traditional Sumatran compound is centered around a large living/dining pavilion, with three separate bedroom suites providing sleeping space.



The elevated, open-air designs offer spectacular views from the six-acre waterfront site, but for those who aren’t too keen on the traditional accommodations, there are two modern villas on the property. Featured in Architectural Digest in 2009, the elaborate compound is asking $3M.

