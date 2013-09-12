You're Crazy If You Don't Buy The IPhone 5S Instead Of The IPhone 5C

Stephen Lam/Reuters The iPhone 5S, the gold standard.

Now that we’re all done

being disappointed by the iPhone 5S and 5C launch, it’s time to get down to business and figure out which one of these bad boys to purchase.

We’re seeing some people suggest you go with the iPhone 5C over the iPhone 5S. If you’re due for an upgrade, and you want an iPhone, that’s absolutely crazy talk.

The iPhone 5S is the phone to buy. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it.

To get the iPhone 5S for $US200, you’re signing up for a two-year contract. If you get an iPhone 5C, it costs $US100. That hundred bucks is the only thing that’s better about the iPhone 5C than the iPhone 5S*.

The iPhone 5S has a faster “64-bit” processor that Apple says makes it as fast as a desktop computer. It has an M7 chip, which tracks motion, giving health and fitness apps a new way to make cool stuff. The camera is significantly better.

And if all that wasn’t enough, it has a fingerprint scanner that unlocks your phone! How cool is that? It’s the kind of gee-whiz technology that you can show off to your friends.

The iPhone 5C, on the other hand, has nothing other than a colourful casing.

You want a colourful casing for the iPhone 5S? Buy an iPhone case .

But what about the $US100? Over a two-year span, that’s just $US50 a year, or $US4.17 a month, or $US0.14 a day. If you can afford the $US100 a month you’re spending on your iPhone’s data plan, you can afford $US0.14 extra per day for two years.

*Arguably, you could spend $US200 on an iPhone 5C and get twice the storage. But, who needs storage? The cloud, man! You can get Spotify or iTunes Match for your music, and Flickr to back up all your photos for free.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.