JAMES ALTUCHER: This is why owning a home is financial suicide

Podcaster and author James Altucher stopped by Business Insider to talk about his provocative blog post about whether or not owning a home is a smart investment.

Altucher is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, angel investor and former hedge fund manager. His podcast and blog teach the lessons he’s learned about money, health and happiness after having it all, losing it, and getting it back again.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.