Buy One, Get One Free For Mobile Marketing Live Conference In London

Mobile Marketing Live opens for business on 1 October at the Business Design Centre in London. The two day conference will feature expert panels exploring top mobile trends, exhibitions of the latest mobile marketing products and solutions, and various networking opportunities.



Mobile as a marketing channel has experienced huge growth over the past few years. In 2011, the UK mobile advertising market was worth £203.2m, up from £83m in 2010, and £37.6m in 2009. Mobile operators are also getting in on the act. Both O2 and Orange have created opt-in subscriber databases of customers who have given their consent to receive messages from third party brands on their phone. These often take the form of mobile coupons, driving traffic into high street shops and restaurants.

Delegates will hear the latest in mobile marketing with panelists from:

Google talking about the three big trends in mobile: social, local and commerce

Ford discussing their plans to turn the car into the ultimate mobile app

The Guardian explaining how to stay relevant in a multi-screen world

Domino’s Pizza discussing how and why mobile has worked for them

Chiltern Railways talking about how it has introduced mobile ticketing to its service

The exhibition part of the conference will include:

A showcase of the latest mobile marketing products and solutions from leading practitioners in the space

The Mobile Experience Lab, where mobile marketing experts will take to the stage to give short, sharp, 10-minute demos and pitches

The Ideas Lounge, where visitors can find out more about a variety of mobile marketing disciplines, ranging from mobile advertising to location-based services

Tickets to the conference can be purchased here. A one-day conference pass costs £295, while a two-day pass costs £495.

And, you can get a second ticket absolutely free for every one you buy. Enter the promotional code BOGOF when purchasing your ticket to take advantage of this offer.

More details on the event can be found here.

