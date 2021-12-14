More than half of Australians plan to use buy now, pay later services over the holiday period, a new survey shows

More than 55% of respondents in a recent survey said they planned to use a BNPL service to cover expenses in the lead-up to Christmas.

The findings follow other recent reports suggesting BNPL users overcommitted to the services at the expense of budgeting for other essentials.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced plans to overhaul the rules around BNPL providers last week.

More than half of Australians told a recent survey they planned to use buy now pay later (BNPL) services over the holiday period, amid a surge in use and scrutiny — and ahead of a government crack down in the new year.

The newly released poll found that 55% of respondents said they planned to use a BNPL service to cover expenses in the lead-up to Christmas, according to Credit Savvy, a credit rating start-up supported by Commonwealth Bank’s venture capital fund.

2021 has seen an explosion in the use of BNPL services in Australia — though the sector is still dwarfed by traditional credit services, with homegrown digital payments companies Afterpay and Zip dominating the local market.

Approximately 14% of Australian adults had made a purchase using a BNPL service in the past four weeks as of June this year — up from 11% during the same period in 2020, and an estimated $10 billion a year flows through the local platforms.

The research also showed that a massive 76% of those surveyed had used a BNPL service in the past 12 months, with 43% citing the service as “a way to budget.”

Paul Nicolo, managing director of Credit Savvy, said the survey’s findings reinforced wider research that shows the majority of BNPL customers are millennial and Gen Z women who use the platforms for “convenience and budgeting.”

Nicolo said its research supported wider criticism of the sector’s model, which spruiks its service as interest-free but catches customers with accumulating late fees.

“There may be costs associated with account management, late fees and other charges which can add up quickly,” he said.

While the sector is currently self-regulated by a code developed in February this year, companies currently do not come under the Payment System Regulation Act as designated payment systems.

Earlier this month Financial Counselling Australia (FCA) called for a review of credit law as it pertains to BNPL companies following the release of its own report that found many users were “overcommitted” to BNPL products.

The number of clients presenting with BNPL debt has exploded over the last year, the organisation said, with 61% of its counsellors reporting clients with BNPL debt are struggling to pay for other living expenses, including bills and rent.

Similar research conducted in 2020 by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) found around one in five BNPL users chose to repay their BNPL balances before directly purchasing essentials like food.

Nicolo said the survey suggested more reckless patterns of spending generally associated with credit cards extended to BNPL services over the holiday period.

The survey found that 77% of those surveyed said BNPL would be the only form of credit they would use over the festive seasons, with 21% reporting they would use the service for essential groceries over the period.

“Buy Now, Pay Later could also affect your credit score if the provider performs a credit check when you sign up, or if you miss your payments,” he said, adding that “despite the convenience, it may not be the right option for those looking to build a good credit report.”

While the majority of the survey’s respondents said they had never received late fees or charges, 29% said they had been served charges, with 77% reporting this amounted to $55 or less.

Momentum toward an regulatory overhaul of digital payments has been steadily building this year; as early as April Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn told a parliamentary committee the government needed to force BNPL platforms to run credit checks that would provide greater transparency around customer debt, among other frameworks to properly protect their customers.

Last week, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced plans to overhaul the rules around BNPL providers, along with cryptocurrencies and digital wallets, which also currently operate largely outside of government regulation.

Based on the findings of Treasury’s recent Payments System Review, the government said it would abandon a one-size-fits-all approach to the Act, and will consult with Australia’s major buy now pay later players next year to develop a better system.