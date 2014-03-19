You Can Own The Most Amazing Door In The World

Last month, the world was taken by Austrian artist Klemens Torggler and his amazing kinetic doors.

But a lot of us were left with questions: Can the door be opened from the other side? Do they take a long time to build? And where can I buy one?

We reached out to the artist for some answers.

“You just have to push it [to open the door from the other side] — that’s all,” Torggler wrote to Business Insider in an email. “Honestly, in the ideation phase, I was sceptical myself that the door could be opened properly from the other side. Building and testing the first prototype convinced me!”

Torggler is currently building the doors by hand in his studio in Austria according to customer specifications (some with specially designed locks) and shipping them internationally. He would not disclose the price since it can vary based on materials and how much time the doors take to build. But he said, “the price will be similar to other high-quality design products.”

You can currently order your own through Torggler’s own website, or see his unique designs on Artelier Contemporary gallery’s website.

In the future, Torggler told Business Insider that he has plans to commercialize his doors instead of making one-off art pieces, which will hopefully speed up production and bring the doors to larger retailers around the world — something that would be particularly helpful given the overwhelming response to his creations.

The designer also hinted that he’s working on a new project, which “will also be related to doors.” Of course.

If you haven’t seen it yet, check out the videos showing how Torggler’s doors work:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.