You can now buy James Bond's Aston Martin DB10 from 'Spectre' -- and his Omega watch

CHRISTIE’S IMAGES LTD. 2016 James Bond actor Daniel Craig and his Aston Martin DB10, specially made for the film.

The Aston Martin DB10 from the most recent James Bond film will be auctioned off at Christie’s in London along with a list of other props from the movie.

This will be the first DB10 to be made available for public sale.

The DB10, produced solely for Mr. Bond in “Spectre,” is estimated to bring in £1-1.5 million ($1.4-2.1 million).

It is one of only ten made, and this particular example is one of two show cars made for the studio.

The auction house mentions that the DB10 is for “display purposes only” and not roadworthy.

Aston Martin claimed that the 4.7-litre V8-powered DB10 has a top speed of 190.

Other lots include an Omega Seamaster 300 ($21,000-28,000, estimated) and a pair of Tom Ford Snowdon sunglasses, ($5700-8600, estimated), both worn by Daniel Craig in the film.

Also available are Q’s laptop and James Bond’s Tom Ford Cuff links.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit Doctors Without Borders, the United Nations Mine Action Service, and other charitable organisations.

