For Today Only, Anyone Can Pay $US1,500 To Buy Google Glass

Google announced last week that it would sell Glass to anyone, regardless of whether or not you’re already in the Explorer program, for one day only on April 15.

The headset will still cost $US1,500, and you’ll need to sign up to become part of the Explorer program for early testers of the product to get your own pair.

Google hasn’t confirmed exactly how many people will be able to sign up for Glass today, but we’re guessing it has a ton of Glass headsets to spare since its inviting anyone and everyone to sign up.

You’ll need to live in the U.S. and be 18 years or older to sign up for the program, Google says. Although the heads-up display is selling for the regular Explorer price, which will hopefully come down once Glass comes out for consumers, Google is throwing in a prescription frame for free.

Google’s new promotional sale is just one of several ways the company has tried to prove that Glass is for regular people too — not just techies. At the end of March Google took to its blog to “de-bunk” the myths surrounding Google Glass, including the idea that it’s just for “tech-worshipping geeks.”

Google Glass was announced two years ago, but the company has yet to mention when it will be available for consumers. Although it’s still in its Explorer phase, there has already been a lot of controversy surrounding Google’s wearable display. A number of bars in San Francisco have banned its patrons from wearing Glass, and some have reported being harassed for wearing the headset — including Business Insider’s Kyle Russell.

