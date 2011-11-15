Buy Friend’s Star David Schwimmer’s Mansion for $10.7 Million

David Schwimmer was born in New York City but his family relocated to Los Angeles, California when David was still a toddler. From his high school performances to his Hollywood fame, David Schwimmer has definitely made a name for himself and is best known for his role as Ross on the classic Friends sitcom. From Madagascar to Nothing but the Truth, Schwimmer is well known in Hollywood, especially with his upcoming role in The Iceman.



Now, Schwimmer is getting attention not for his acting skills, but for his recent listing of his LA mansion for $10.7 million.

The home is located in Hancock Park and is complete with 9 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, all resting on approximately 1 acre of land. With the famous Melrose Avenue to the north, the home is located in an incredible historic urban neighbourhood that will definitely help the home leave the market quickly.

The home was built in 1926 by none other than Koerner & Gage, who were also responsible for building the Beverly Hills City Hall.

Schwimmer purchased the home in 2001 for a mere $5.5 million, but is clearly looking to obtain a nice return on his original investment. rumour has it that Schwimmer and his wife are looking to upgrade to a larger home since they added a new child to the family earlier this year. However, it seems odd that 3 people could not make over 11,000 square-feet of living space work. Nonetheless, the couple plans to look for a new home in the same neighbourhood after this home leaves the market.

This incredible mansion boasts 5 fireplaces and a 3-car garage complete with a loft-style guest house with a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living room, which apparently rests above the detached garage.

Of course, it doesn’t have “Café Perk” for a nice cup of coffee with a group of friends, or anything, but it is still a very nice home.

The sunken swimming pool, spa, and tennis court complete the package, along with brand-spankin’-new renovations throughout the house. Ross and his wife and kid may be moving on, just like he moved on eventually from the $1 million per show payday of his Friends glory days, but you – or some other lucky buyer with a few million in the bank – will be able to move in soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.