A new 'Friends'-themed makeup line includes $12 eye-shadow palettes inspired by Phoebe, Monica, and Rachel

Reisig & Taylor/NBCUniversal/Getty Images The cast of ‘Friends.’

Revolution Beauty released its new collection of “Friends”-inspired makeup at Ulta Beauty on Monday.

The Revolution X Friends collection features products named for the show’s iconic characters and their memorable lines.

It includes eye-shadow palettes and lipsticks inspired by Rachel, Phoebe, and Monica.

The line also has a “Friends” Limitless eye-shadow palette, which has 27 shades that are each named after a character from the show.

You can now wear makeup inspired by your favourite “Friends” characters.

Revolution Beauty dropped its Revolution X Friends collection at Ulta Beauty on Monday, and it includes products and shades named for the show’s iconic cast.

The brand has $US12 eye-shadow palettes named after the show’s three female leads: Phoebe Buffay, Monica Geller, and Rachel Green.

The Phoebe Palette includes nine shades with names inspired by the character played by Lisa Kudrow.

Ulta Beauty The Phoebe Palette has shades inspired by the quirky character.

The shades include a pale-pink “Smelly Cat,” a soft-orange “Lobster,” and a silver “Science Boy,” which reference Buffay’s lines from the show.

The Rachel Palette also references memorable moments by Jennifer Aniston’s character.

Ulta Beauty The Rachel palette comes with nine shades.

A light-golden shade called “On A Break” is named for one of the show’s most controversial plotlines, while a shade called “Push Over” is a surprisingly bold hot pink.

The line also comes with three lipsticks that each retail for $US8 at the time of writing: a berry-coloured Phoebe, a Monica that comes in a nude-pink shade, and a mauve-toned Rachel.

Ulta Beauty The Revolution X Friends Phoebe Lipstick is a berry-coloured tone.

The collection also has a $US25 Limitless Palette, which includes 27 shades that are each named for a different character in the show.

Ulta Beauty Each shade is named for a character in the show.

The show’s six leads â€” Chandler, Joey, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, and Rachel â€” are included in the Limitless Palette.

There are also shades named for characters with smaller roles, like Paolo, Rachel’s Italian boyfriend from the first season of the show, and Ben, Ross’ son from his first marriage.

Revolution Beauty created the shades by studying each “Friends” character.

“We looked at each character in detail â€” what they wear, their mannerisms, the makeup they use, the personalities â€” and started to build from there,” Revolution Beauty founder Adam Minto told Allure.

Representatives for Revolution Beauty did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

