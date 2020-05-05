Here's where to buy flowers online in Australia for Mother's Day

This Sunday, May 10, is Mother’s Day in Australia.

While some restrictions might make it hard to visit mum, you can still show her you care by getting flowers delivered to her doorstep.

We’ve rounded up a bunch of flower delivery services that are sure to put a smile on mum’s face.

If you’ve missed delivery cut-off times, see digital gifts that don’t rely on Australia Post here.

While coronavirus restrictions begin to lift around the country, there are still certain circumstances that might prevent you from seeing your mum this Mother's Day.

But this doesn’t mean you can’t show her the love with a thoughtful delivery. With many flower delivery services catering to last-minute types, there are plenty of options available that’ll still have your present arriving to mum on time. (If you completely missed the boat, you can also see some digital gifts here that don’t rely on Australia Post.)

I received a LVLY package the other day and it definitely upped the ante of a usual flower delivery. I was sent a simple bouquet in a mason jar, a block of dark chocolate and a bottle of champagne with a personalised note.

Mine was on the cheeky side with “You lvly f*cker” printed across the jar, but rest assured that LVLY offer a personalised selection of gifts that are more mum-appropriate as part of their Mother’s Day edit.

Take the the ‘LVLY Personalised Ink Series‘, for example, which includes a flower jar with a tattoo-inspired print of hearts, flowers and a bow and arrow by artist Clare Clarity of Hot Copper Studio. There’s a blank banner across the heart where you can pop your mum’s name or something of importance between the two of you. Keep in mind you’ll only have 20 characters, though. Depending on posy size, it’ll set you back either $79 of $89.

If your mum’s not quite so edgy, the ‘LVLY Day Maker’ will absolutely make her day. Arriving in a gift box that says “someone thinks you’re awesome” on the front, the bundle comes complete with a flower jar, artisan milk chocolate, a ginger cookie, chocolate almonds and jasmine and pear hand cream. It’s a higher price point, starting at $119 depending on size.

LVLY offer same-day delivery in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide if you order before 1pm, which is truly a godsend and rarity in the current climate.

Order from LVLY here.

Easy Flowers has plenty of options to choose from – think arrangements of daisies, gerberas and lisianthuses, or bouquets of roses, alstromeria amd gypsophila – ranging anywhere from $35 to $90. Some items have a 15-25% discount if you’re on a tighter budget.

They also have gift packages if you want to go above and beyond flowers. They have the ‘Deluxe Pamper Pack’, for example, complete with a Peppermint Groce sage and cedar cangle, Yarra Valley Body & Bath French Clay Face Mask Kit and a bottle of Patritti Sparkling Brut (or, if you’re feeling super generous, the Pink 24K gold-plated preserved rose).

Use the ‘Quick Select’ function to see when the next delivery date is available for the postcode it’s going to.

Order from Easy Flowers here.

Interflora have a selection of flower arrangements that have been put together specifically for Mother’s Day. A vase of stunning white lilies will set you back $168.15 whereas seasonal flowers are more affordable at around $62. Whatever your budget, you will not be limited by options and price points when it comes to Interflora’s offering. You can also add things like wine, balloons, choccies, a soft toy or vase, or even a gift basket including olives, savoury biscuits, nuts and more, tied up in a large box with an olive ribbon.

Order from Interflora here.

Flowers for everyone is exactly what it says on the tin – from a rustic, on-trend, native bouquet, a pink tulip bunch or pure white flower basket, you’re bound to find something that’ll suit mum’s house and personality in there, whether that’s a bright statement or more minimalistic.

Again, price points range. You’re looking at about $44.99 to $219.95 depending on how the budget’s looking at the moment.

More expensive options, for example, could include the Peace Lily Pamper Hamper with a reusable woven basket, Chandon sparkling wine, ECOYA French pear candle and diffuser, Freckleberry fruit and nut dark choccy bar and a fresh peace lily plant.

There is the option for same-day delivery if you order before 2pm.

Order from Flowers For Everyone here.

