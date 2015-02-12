Britain has gone into a frenzy over United Airlines' £50 First Class London-to-Newark return tickets

Would-be travellers went into an online buying frenzy today after people found a way to get return flights from London to Newark for as little as £50 (about $100).

After Business Insider highlighted how people can in theory snap up a First Class or Business Class return trip for less than the price of a weekly London Underground travelcard, social media exploded with excitement:

Woo just got Business Class return flights from London to Newark airport for fifty quid… http://t.co/DxZ2qveOM1

— Sam Bowman (@s8mb) February 11, 2015

The fact that this might be a web site glitch, and that United might rescind the ticket offers, did not stop people celebrating the cheapest holidays they have ever booked:

Woohoo just booked flights to LA at Christmas for just €90 return!!! Quick grab this deal on United Airlines… http://t.co/FNLYamvDAy

— Nellie Huang (@WildJunket) February 11, 2015

(Business Insider’s London office, for instance, virtually ground to a halt as people frantically tried to book transatlantic lobster-and-champagne seats.)

Apparently United airlines goofed. They have or had RT flights going from Newark to London going for $US75 round trip.

— JB (@Jbutler_7) February 11, 2015

United Airlines first class, roundtrip from London to Newark – just $US74 (YMMV) http://t.co/cLx2ild8wp

— UpVotedDeals (@UpVotedDeals) February 11, 2015

Who’s coming with us? United is selling first class, RT tickets- London to Newark for just $US74 http://t.co/ZDVBVfQe4d via @BI_Transport

— Andi Vance (@andivance) February 11, 2015

In fact, the process seems to work for other destinations in America:

Just picked up two sets of return tickets from London to Boston for a grand total of £110 #TransatlanticFlightTwitter

— Peter Spence (@Pete_Spence) February 11, 2015

If you want to try and cash on the glitch, deal, or whatever it is, check out this post.

United Airlines have yet to respond to Business Insider’s calls for comment over the issue and whether the flight sales will be honoured. The spokesperson we reached, however, did not seem to be aware of the issue.

