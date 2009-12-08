Buy Real Estate Developer Elie Hirschfield's Amazing $25 Million Hamptons Home

The real estate mogul who developed Park Avenue Court and Hotel Pennsylvania naturally lives in his own luxurious, mega-expensive mansion.



Now you can live there!

TheRealDeal.com: The eight-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom mansion received a total renovation in 2002 and includes four fireplaces, a library, a private beach walkway and a heated pool. The 12,000-square-foot mansion, which sits on 1.2 acres, is being represented by Sotheby’s International Realty’s Bettie Wysor. It was designed and built by John Custis Lawrence in 1920, according to the Sotheby’s listing.

Why is Hirschfeld leaving this great place? Could have to do with scandals having to do with unpaid child support in the tabloids last spring.

SEE THE INCREDIBLE HAMPTONS MANSION HERE>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.