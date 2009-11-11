Buy Donald Trump's Old Jet

Check it out. The Donald’s private jet is for sale!



CityFile: …have things gotten so bad that he’ll soon be forced to to fly commercial? Or is he just trading up? That remains an open question, but Trump did put his prehistoric Boeing 727 up for sale yesterday. How much Trump is expecting to collect for his home away from home isn’t disclosed in the official listing, although considering the plane predates Ivanka’s existence on this planet and it’s made 29,000 landings over the years, perhaps not that much.

Now check out the full interior >>

