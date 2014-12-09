You Can Get An Insanely Cheap Windows Tablet That Comes With Free Office 365 Today

Microsoft is offering a compelling bargain as part of its 12 Days Of Deals holiday promotion.

Monday’s discount includes a 7-inch tablet that runs the full version of Windows 8.1 and includes a one-year Office 365 Personal subscription for $US79.

That’s a pretty great deal: Office 365 Personal alone usually costs $US70 per year.

This means you’d get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and one terabyte of OneDrive storage along with a new Windows 8.1 tablet for $US79, as CNET first spotted. That’s $US40 off its usual price of $US119.

The company is also throwing in a 16GB microSD card with the tablet, which would typically cost $US20.

The Toshiba Encore Mini runs the full version of Windows 8.1 — not the lighter watered-down version Microsoft puts on its Surface tablet, called Windows RT.

This means you can use the same apps you would use on your Windows laptop on the tablet.

Windows RT tablets, comparatively, have a smaller pool of mobile-only apps to choose from.

